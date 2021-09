BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that Maryland will be a part of two multistate settlements with Johnson and Johnson along with the three largest distributors of opioid medications. “No amount of money could ever compensate for the devastation wrought by the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Frosh. “But these settlements will bring much-needed funds to address the harms Marylanders have suffered. The funds will provide addiction treatment, prevention, and other abatement programs across the State to help Marylanders recover.” Maryland is set to join 41 other states, five territories and D.C. in settlements. Officials said the settlement will...