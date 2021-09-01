RC3 makes students feel heard and seen, two student leaders said

Two student leaders for Restoration Campus said their campus ministry stands out because they focus on being intentional and ensuring every student feels seen and heard. Restoration Campus, or RC3, is a campus ministry associated with Sower Church as well as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Although there are many different campus ministries at UNL, Landon Kennedy, student leader and senior accounting major, as well as Erin Willats, student leader and senior in the pre-veterinary track, believe RC3 has something special to offer that sets it apart from other campus ministries.