Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Best dad EVER! These celebrities are amazing single dads

By Bang Showbiz
Parsons Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Liam Neeson’s wife Natasha Richardson passed away following a ski accident in 2009, the actor became a single father to his sons Michael and Daniel, born in 1995 and 1996, respectively. In 2014, he discussed being a single parent with GQ: "My boys are teenagers. They're experimenting. They're flexing muscles and sometimes dangerous avenues, and you think,... If Tasha was here, someone could share this. But yeah, we're doing all right, you know?"

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Natasha Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

90 Day Fiancé’s Robert Springs and Anny Francisco Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch: Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies. The 90 Day Fiancé family has another little member on board!. Robert Springs and Anny Francisco, who were first introduced to fans during the seventh season of the TLC hit series, have welcomed their second child together—a baby boy. Robert, who is now a father of seven including the couple's 13-month-old baby girl, Brenda, took to Instagram Stories to share the heartwarming news on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
CelebritiesParsons Sun

It’s never too late to become a mother! These famous women became moms after 40

In 2021, supermodel Naomi Campbell left the world in shock when she announced she had welcomed her first child into the world at the age of 50. Sharing her happy news on her Instagram account along with a photo of her hand holding the baby's feet. She wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life."
CelebritiesPopculture

Darius Rucker's Rumored Ex Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalized After Reported Overdose

Darius Rucker's former girlfriend Kate Quigley put her loved ones at ease recently. The model and comedian was one of four individuals who OD'd from cocaine and fentanyl at a house party in the Venice section of LA. Quigley was reportedly found unconscious, per TMZ, and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her friend, fellow comedian Brian Redban, shared a screenshot of a text message between the two to his Twitter account where Quigley lets him know she's alive but not the best. Redban also posted a picture of himself with Quigley on Twitter, asking his followers to "give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny," along with a sad emoji.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jamie Otis Updates Fans On Nephew, Did He Survive?

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis was called to return home over the weekend because of a family emergency. At the time, she shared a photo of them driving home saying they were trying to get there as fast as they could. Her original post was vague from when they first arrived. Now, Tuesday, Jamie is sharing more about her nephew. Did he survive?
NBAInternational Business Times

Michael K. Williams Net Worth: 'NBA 2K21' Actor's Fortune Before His Death

Michael K. Williams was an actor most famous for his performance on HBO’s critically-acclaimed show “The Wire” where he played the role of Omar Little. The television star was found dead inside his home in Brooklyn, New York on Monday. He was 54. Williams had a long-running career as an...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Prince's Oldest Brother & Heir to His Estate John Nelson Passed Away, Sister Announced in Heartbreaking Post

Late American singer and songwriter Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, has announced the death of her older brother and heir to the singer's estate, John Nelson. On April 21, 2016, the world mourned the death of celebrated singer and multi-instrumentalist Prince, who was known for his flamboyant lifestyle, androgynous persona, and incredible vocal range.
RelationshipsPopculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding: Photos Leak From Nuptials to Francie Frane

On Thursday, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman said "I do" again as he married Francie Frane. The ceremony took place in Colorado Springs at an estate called The Pinery At the Hill. Days after exchanging vows, TMZ has released photos from the pair's wedding day, giving fans their first look at the newly married couple.
Relationship Advicehotnewhiphop.com

Erica Mena Celebrates Divorce From Safaree At The Club

Erica Mena is overjoyed to be divorced from Safaree, celebrating the end of their marriage this weekend during a club appearance. The reality star was enjoying herself at the nightclub this weekend, when she took the microphone and announced that she was celebrating her divorce, which prompted a loud response by her fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy