Hate crimes in the US have increase in 2020 to the highest level in 12 years, particularly incidents aimed at Black and Asian victims, according to a recently released FBI report. The FBI reported that 7,759 hate crimes occurred last year, a six per cent increase over 2019's numbers, and the most since 2008, when 7,783 hate crimes were reported. According to The Washington Post, it is the sixth time in the past seven years that the number of recorded hate crimes has increased. According to the FBI's data, hate crimes have increased 42 per cent since 2014. When...