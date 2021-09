Bose today unveiled its new QuietComfort 45 headphones — the successor to the highly popular QuietComfort 35 II. Bose is trumpeting simplicity with this upgrade. The QC45 model has just two settings — Quiet and Aware. Quiet mode is what you’d normally call active noise cancellation, which uses microphones inside and outside the earcups to blot out anything other than what you’re hearing through the headphones. Bose says the transition from noise to nil is down to a fraction of a millisecond with the QC45. The Aware mode allows for full sound transparency, where you can hear everything outside the headphones as well as what’s being pumped through them.