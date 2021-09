When looking for the top stocks to buy in the stock market, software stocks are often on the radar of many investors. With the pace of change in the industry, software companies are willing to spend billions of dollars to upgrade and improve their offerings to cement their position. Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that financial software company Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) entered talks with Mailchimp to buy the marketing firm for more than $10 billion. If the deal materializes, it would unite two providers of services for small businesses. Also, it would be the largest acquisition made by Intuit after it paid $7.1 billion for Credit Karma last year.