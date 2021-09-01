Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Radford, VA

Tennis Anyone?: Where does the time go, and other questions I got from Radford

By Joe Tennis
heraldcourier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been 31 years this week since I moved to the mountains of Southwest Virginia to finish my college education at Radford University. I left behind my native Virginia Beach — and a whole lot of lawns to mow (about 20 a week), plus a part-time job delivering bread at an Italian restaurant and a more promising freelance job writing feature articles for the local newspaper, The Virginian-Pilot.

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radford, VA
Sports
City
Abingdon, VA
City
Bristol, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Radford, VA
Abingdon, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Long I#Telephones#Italian#The Virginian Pilot#Virginia Main#The Roanoke Times#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Iraq
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts who have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation’s capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection there, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Though no specific...

Comments / 0

Community Policy