Tennis Anyone?: Where does the time go, and other questions I got from Radford
It’s been 31 years this week since I moved to the mountains of Southwest Virginia to finish my college education at Radford University. I left behind my native Virginia Beach — and a whole lot of lawns to mow (about 20 a week), plus a part-time job delivering bread at an Italian restaurant and a more promising freelance job writing feature articles for the local newspaper, The Virginian-Pilot.heraldcourier.com
Comments / 2