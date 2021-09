No matter what details your nursery includes, we can all agree that there’s only one centerpiece of every baby’s sanctuary: the crib. While it might seem like a temporary furniture choice, buying a bed for your little one is a huge deal. Aside from finding one that ticks every box on your list (style, safety, price), the crib you choose should also double as a cozy nest for your baby. After all, they’ll be spending a lot of time there (hopefully sleeping quietly through the night!).