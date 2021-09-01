Cancel
How to bake a whole chicken wrapped in clay | On Food

By Teresa Farney teresa.farney@gazette.com
 7 days ago
Here’s a class you don’t see offered every day: Whole Chicken Baked in Clay.

I spotted this in the fall lineup of cooking classes offered by Elise Wiggins, executive chef and owner of Cattivella Wood-Fired Italian restaurant in Denver. I really wanted to see how a clay-baking process was accomplished, and now I know. Will I try it again at home? Probably not. Even Wiggins says, “It’s a labor of love.”

But it’s an adventure! Here’s what it involves. A whole chicken is deboned, stuffed with pork sausage and a soft-boiled egg — which magically stays suspended in the middle of the stuffing — then wrapped in parchment paper and covered in pottery clay. It’s baked several hours or even overnight at a low temperature in the oven.

What do you get?

“Super moist, flavorful meat,” Wiggins said. “It becomes what I call a ‘meat patty’ when it’s sliced.”

Cooking foods in clay is an ancient technique.

Through the ages, and in many countries, she said, “hunters discovered they could get clay from riverbeds and use it to cover animals with fur or feathers with the clay and cook it in a low wood fire. After several hours, when they cracked the clay shell, the fur or feathers would pull off with the clay, so the meat would be ready to eat.”

At her class, when Wiggins was ready to cook the stuffed chicken, she placed it breast side down on a piece of parchment paper and wrapped it. Next, she rolled a slab of potter’s clay into a rectangle large enough to completely cover the wrapped chicken. She placed the clay-covered chicken on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Then she let her inner artist out and added more clay onto the chicken package to shape a head, wings and tail feathers. Using the tip of a pointed knife, she made strokes in the clay to look like feathers. Finally, she placed her masterpiece in a 290-degree oven for four hours.

She had already prepared and baked a separate clay-covered chicken prior to the class to serve. To remove it from its casing, she whacked the back of the baked clay shell with the dull side of a chef’s knife, cracking it open. The shell was peeled away, and the meat was sliced and served.

It truly was a process, but it produced an amazing-looking dish that was very flavorful and moist.

But really, you can get the same results by cooking the chicken (minus the clay) in a tightly covered Dutch oven, which is much easier. It makes a fabulous entrée served with polenta and sautéed mushrooms.

I learned two other things from the class: how the soft-boiled egg stays suspended in the stuffing, and how to do a quick sauté of wild mushrooms to get glossy results.

The egg trick involves transglutaminase, which I’d never heard of before.

“It’s also called meat glue,” Wigins said. “It’s an enzyme that can be used to bind proteins together, like gluing a piece of haddock to a piece of salmon. Simply apply some transglutaminase power on each side of the protein to bind, press the sides together and let it rest refrigerated for a few hours. Chefs who do molecular gastronomy use it to create unusual food designs.”

For the class, she dusted the inside of the chicken with powdered transglutaminase before adding the sausage stuffing. She positioned the soft-cooked egg in the middle of the sausage.

“The stuffed chicken has to be wrapped in plastic and placed in the refrigerator for 12 hours for the transglutaminase to do its job of firming up the sausage and holding the egg in place,” she said. “During the low slow baking, the soft-boiled egg will finish cooking to become hard-boiled.”

For Italians, she said, “the egg symbolizes the soul, and that’s why they use whole eggs in a lot of their baking and cooking.”

The transglutaminase can be found online, but if you want to skip the transglutaminase, the recipe can be done without it. It may not be as picture perfect with the egg exactly centered, but it will taste just as good.

For the mushroom trick, Wiggins pulled out a chef technique that I’ve shied away from doing because of the mess of spattered grease — but it works. You heat olive oil and butter in a pan “until it’s smoking hot,” she said, then add the mushrooms in several small batches, shaking the pan frequently to quickly sauté them.

“When you crowd the mushrooms into a hot pan, they release water, which creates a mini rain forest,” she said. “The mushrooms get soggy and gray. You want them to drink up the butter and oil from the hot pan. That’s makes them glossy and shiny and so delicious.”

Wiggins learned the recipe in southern Italy. She also learned another unusual-sounding recipe that she’ll be teaching in September: Baked Whole Fish in Salt. Hopefully it’s more doable for a home cook. For information about this class and her other offerings, visit cattivelladenver.com.

Contact the writer: 636-0271.

