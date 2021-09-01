Shon Faye on why The Transgender Issue is a call to arms

It is for all lovely people out there, meet the new gutsy female Emma Jonnz. Read on to know about her life choices, gender transforming decision and much more!. Life is beautiful when one wears inner confidence and gives his/her innate desires the right wings to fly. Coming out in the open and declaring who you are to the world is not an easy task. It takes lots of courage, determination, self-confidence and guts to pronounce to the world how it feels to be a transgender woman. It hit Jonn Poker since childhood when she felt that she could connect to the girls of her age a lot and the messy, sweaty, sporty gang of boys are not the ones that he loved hanging out with. She was born a male but never felt comfortable in her skin. It was the desire to be a woman that engulfed her always and when she divulged the details to her family, there were lots of uncertainties, doubts, cold reactions, pauses that punctuated her declaration. Till 19, she was in Italy and the word ‘’acceptance” was not synonymous with her life.