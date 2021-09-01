Cancel
Society

Shon Faye on why The Transgender Issue is a call to arms

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her prologue to The Transgender Issue, published Thursday by Penguin, Shon Faye concisely outlines why its title is such a powerful act of reclamation. ​“Typically, trans people are lumped together as ​‘the transgender issue’, dismissing and erasing the complexity of trans lives, reducing them to a set of stereotypes on which various social anxieties can be brought to bear,” 33-year-old Faye writes. ​“By and large, the transgender issue is seen as a ​‘toxic debate’, a ​‘difficult topic’ chewed over (usually by people who are not trans themselves) on television shows, in newspaper opinion pieces and in university philosophy departments. Actual trans people are rarely to be seen.”

Michael Cashman
Munroe Bergdorf
