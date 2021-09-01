Cancel
Ep. 40 – Roster Cut Reactions, Possible Acquisitions | Chargers Unleashed Live Recording

By Ryan Dyrud
Cover picture for the articleHosted by Jake Hefner and Dan Wolkenstein from the LAFB Network, Chargers Unleashed is a sports-focused podcast providing Los Angeles Chargers fans, writers, and listeners with news, team and game breakdowns, unique and refreshing perspectives, as well as exclusive special guest episodes with several NFL and Chargers players, HOF announcers, writers, insiders. and NFL Draft prospects. Chargers Unleashed prides itself on providing authentic Chargers coverage as a voice for Chargers fans, and in collaboration with Chargers fans worldwide.

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. In addition, linebacker Damon Lloyd and defensive lineman Chris Okoye were waived with injury designations. A player waived with an injury designation reverts to Reserve/Injured if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The team also activated safety Nasir Adderley from Reserve/COVID-19 in a corresponding move.
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga has made the Chargers final roster

According to a report by NFL insider Aaron Wilson, former Oklahoma State linebacker and 2021 undrafted free agent Amen Ogbongbemiga has made the Chargers final 53-man roster. Ogbongbemiga played in two games this preseason before being sidelined with an AC joint sprain that occurred on the same play in which he almost recorded his first NFL interception.
These 22 Chargers are on the roster bubble with one preseason game left

COSTA MESA — The Chargers are down to one training camp practice and one preseason game before they’re faced with tough decisions to trim the roster to 53 players. But plenty could still happen between now and Tuesday’s 1 p.m. deadline for roster cuts. By this reporter’s estimation, 47 players...
With a healthy roster, Chargers leave training camp as winners

After being decimated with injuries in prior years, the Chargers made it throughout the course of the summer with a relatively healthy roster ahead of the 2021 season. The five starters along the offensive line, safety Derwin James, linebacker Drue Tranquill, among other players at key positions will be ready for the season opener against The Washington Football Team next weekend.
Michael Badgley cut loose by Chargers

Badgley was beat out by Tristan Vizcaino for the Chargers' kicking role. The 26-year-old Badgley appeared in 16 games last season, converting on 52 of 65 field-goal attempts and 82 of 86 extra-point tries.
Los Angeles Chargers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Kicker

The preseason for the 2021 NFL season is officially in the rearview, which means it’s time for teams to make their final roster decisions. Unfortunately, that means hundreds of players will be out of the job. As rosters trim to 53, there will be tough decisions for every team to make.
Chargers Daily Links: Who is your surprise cut for the Chargers?

Tomorrow is the final deadline for all 32 teams to cut their rosters down to the final 53 players they’ll take into the regular season. Three preseason games later and numerous practices create the sample size they’ll use to hopefully craft their team into the best form of itself and one that hopefully sets the foundation for a run at the Lombardi Trophy.
Cole Mazza among Chargers’ cuts as they trim to 53

The Chargers got a jump on their roster cuts Monday by waiving nine players and placing waived/injured designations on two players. Edge rusher Davin Bellamy, linebacker Nate Evans, offensive tackle Darius Harper, wide receiver John Hurst, edge rusher Jessie Lemonier, cornerback KJ Sails, tight end Matt Sokol, cornerback Donte Vaughn and defensive lineman Willie Yarbary were the waived players.

