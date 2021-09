I am deeply disappointed by the recent editorial advocating for multiple dog parks in Jackson. The editorial board’s message to the concerned neighbors around the parks (and Wayne May Park in particular) is to heel and roll over. In a paper that is constantly reporting on stories about changing community character, I am surprised that the editors chose to ignore the history of the plans for Wayne May Park and the history of the May family’s intent for the park. I am also surprised the editors have failed to carefully study the proposed plans for Wayne May Park, what they entail and reflect on their long-term implications for public space in the community. With so much rapid development in East Jackson, how can we let this resource be “torn down” to pave the way for more development that would fundamentally alter the character of Wayne May Park?