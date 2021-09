Seager went 1-for-6 with a go-ahead two-run double and a run in an extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Seager was having a tough afternoon on the heels of his six-RBI breakout Saturday until he laced a double to shallow right field in the 11th with the bases loaded Sunday. The two-bagger plated J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger to snap 3-3 tie and inched Seager ever closer to the first 100-RBI campaign of his career by pushing his total to 93 across 135 games.