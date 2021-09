Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Halifax Health. As chief nursing officer for Halifax Health’s three hospitals, I believe it is important to share my thoughts and the thoughts of many in the medical community regarding variants, vaccines and the vulnerable. First, here is what we know about the COVID-19 Delta variant: It is more contagious than the first COVID-19 variant by four to five times. This means more people are and will become infected with this virus. This is a much more serious threat to life than the first variant.