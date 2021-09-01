To cap trade drama, Seattle Mariners ride grand slam to win over Houston Astros

Salvy does it again Baseball has a weird way of being completely unpredictable and predictable at the same time. So when Salvy stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the 6th inning, we all knew how unlikely a grand slam was, while at the same time, knowing just how likely it was. Lucky for us, baseball was predictable today. Salvador Perez’s 6th inning grand slam proved to be the game-winner, as the Royals overcame a 4-0 deficit to steal a baseball game from Seattle in a 6-4 win. It was a slow offensive start for both teams, but the Mariners made the most of a rough 1st inning from Royals starter Brad Keller. After a leadoff walk, Kyle Seager appeared to drive in the first run of the game with a double but Keller was bailed out by Michael Taylor’s arm, throwing out Mitch Haniger at the plate for the 2nd out. But some bad luck and the inability to find the strike zone would seize the day. An infield single and two more walks, including a bases-loaded walk to Jake Fraley, put the.