Health director: 'We're living in the hot zone'

The Green River District Health Department reported its highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases during the week of Aug. 23-29.

Public Health Director Clay Horton said the rates of infection for the region are among the highest, not just in the state, but also in the country and globally, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are seeing the highest incidence rates of COVID-19 we have ever seen,” he said. “If you look at what our incident rates are, Kentucky is no. 4 in the country … our rates in our region are a little bit higher than the state’s as a whole,” he said. “We’re living in the hot zone; we truly are.”

According to GRDHD, Daviess County is at an incidence rate of 76.98 new cases per a population of 100,000, Hancock at 68.79, McLean at 89.99, Ohio County at 125.62, Henderson at 114.38, Union at 136.1 and Webster at 104.86.

The state incidence rate sits at 89.42.

Horton said the region’s case count for the week of Aug. 23-29, reported at 1,547 new cases, has surpassed peak numbers seen during the height of the pandemic during winter months.

“Our current transmission rate is higher … than we were at the previous peak, so it’s still too early to see where we will peak this time, but it will be higher than we were last time,” he said.

He said the community should be concerned right now and individuals should take precautions to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated and limiting time in crowded spaces as much as possible.

“Right now, if you’re out in the community, chances are that you’re going to be exposed to the virus; you should be doing everything you can to protect yourself,” he said.

Horton said while the health department has seen an increased interest in vaccinations in recent weeks, it is not enough to mitigate spread.

Since June 1, vaccine rates have risen nearly 10%, with 41% of the GRDHD region reported vaccinated on June 1 and 51% reported Aug. 31.

“Unfortunately, it’s just not quite enough yet, but there has been an uptick in demand for vaccine,” Horton said. “We’re glad to see that, but it’s not an instantaneous process. It’s a couple weeks after that second shot before you have peak immunity.

“It’s good that more people are getting vaccinated, but … the overall percentage of our population is still not near enough.”

In the region, there have been 29,382 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,123 hospitalizations, 37 of which are currently hospitalized, and 452 COVID-19-related deaths.

