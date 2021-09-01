Parks Department starting work on new master plan

Jose Sales Escalante helps his daughter, Shelia Sales Garcia, 4, as she climbs up the play structure Tuesday while playing at Chautauqua Park. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department is beginning the process of crafting a new parks master plan, where community residents will be asked what priorities they have for city parks.

Parks director Amanda Rogers told members of the parks and recreation advisory board Tuesday that the department’s previous plan ended in 2015.

The plan sets the goals of the department for several years, and projects that receive wide community support are recommended for funding to city commissioners.

In the previous plan, popular support led to the creation of the Centre Court tennis facility and Germantown Park, and it led to upgrades at several city parks.

The process will take months, with the public portion beginning in January with an online survey being released. In the spring and summer, parks officials will convene focus groups, hold public meetings and meet with elected officials.

The goal is for the plan to be ready to go to city commissioners for review next October and for the plan to be made public a month later.

“I still feel confident we can get it done in 2022,” Rogers said Tuesday.

Part of the process will also look at what is trending in parks, Rogers said. The public will involved, with the department planning “at least four” public meetings next August, Rogers said.

“We really need to create a guide in how we invest our time and funds,” Rogers said after Tuesday’s board meeting at the parks offices on McJohnson Avenue. The county parks department will also be consulted so the two park systems don’t duplicate services, Rogers said.

The last plan resulted in a prioritized list of projects, ranked in order of public support. A large number of the those projects were completed.

“We want the citizens to feel like they have a voice” in the process, Rogers said. “It gives them a chance to speak up. We want them to be involved.”

In other business, parks board members received an update on Cravens Pool, which was found to have violations by the health department that would take almost $400,000 to repair if the pool were to reopen next year.

Previously, Rogers told city commissioners that options and costs for addressing the pool will be investigated. The 46-year-old Cravens Avenue pool sits on property owned by Owensboro Public Schools.

A public meeting to discuss pool options will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Dugan Best Recreation Center.

Some of the options include repairing the pool, building a new pool, constructing a spray park on the site, or closing the facility.

Rogers said she will discuss the options with the public at the meeting and will gather public comment.

“I want to hear the perceived need for the location,” Rogers said. Simply closing the Cravens Street facility “is not something at all that I support,” she added.

It’s possible the pool could be repaired or a spray park could be installed at the location by next summer. Building a new pool at the site would take longer and likely wouldn’t be ready by swimming season next year.

“I don’t want us necessarily to have to be without something before next summer,” Rogers said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse