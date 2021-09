Cheap. Just like a CPA, or a real estate agent, a good one will more than pay for him or herself in savings/earnings. A good T&E attorney will know the tax code and will be able to run all the traps for you and have you set up for the long-term, and you'll want to go back to them every couple of years to see if there have been any changes in the law (or your circumstances) that warrant revisiting the plan. (And an even better one will send out update emails on tax law changes that will prompt you to call them to review your plan.)