‘FUTURE OF WORK’ ON PBS

By Staff Reports
Republic
 7 days ago

Work we must. Must we? PBS launches the thoughtful four-part series “Future of Work” (10 p.m., TV-PG, check local listings), examining current technological trends that disrupted long-held ideas about jobs, income, independence and the ability of individuals to provide for themselves and their loved ones. COVID and the rise of...

TV & VideosKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Wednesday, Sept. 1: PBS ponders 'Future of Work'

PBS launches the thoughtful four-part series “Future of Work” (9 p.m. on Channel 10, 10 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS), examining current technological trends that disrupt long-held ideas about jobs, income and independence. “Work” visits with an oil field worker who found a job with good wages and felt confident...
Pittsburgh, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Pittsburgh’s success featured in PBS’s ‘Future of Work’

Trib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers a viewing tip for the coming week. Pittsburgh’s revitalization is featured in the first episode of the three-part PBS series “Future of Work” (10-11 p.m. Wednesday, WQED-TV), which explores changes in the workplace and its potential for long-term impact on workers, employers, educators and communities nationwide.
TV SeriesPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Why is PBS canceling a TV classic?

Question: Really, PBS is canceling Arthur? I guess it is true, then, the world is ending and they have lost their minds. —Wendy W, Gig Harbor, WA. Matt Roush: It sure seems that way, doesn’t it? If I truly believed Arthur was disappearing from public TV, I’d be more upset. But with 25 years of episodes, numbering over 240, new generations will be able to watch this wonderful children’s series as if it were new. And when this news was confirmed, the show’s executive producer noted that they’ll continue to develop new Arthur content for PBS Kids and other platforms, so all is not lost. But yes, to hear the word “canceled” in association with a show like Arthur would be like learning they’re turning the lights off on Sesame Street.
TV Showsnhpbs.org

PBS NewsHour

The PBS NewsHour continues to provide in-depth analysis of current events with a news summary, live interviews and discussions of domestic and international issues.
TV & VideosRepublic

DR. DOOGIE, HAWAIIAN STYLE!

Streaming today on Disney+, “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” is so loaded with feel-good messaging and far-fetched situations that it’s completely ridiculous. I found it hard to watch without thinking it was a complete put-on. On the positive side, episodes are only a half-hour, which is more (or rather less) than can be said of the Disney streaming service’s recent exhumation of “Turner and Hooch,” which plod along for 60 minutes or so — about half the length of the original movie.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Yaya DaCosta To Star In Lee Daniels’ Upcoming Fall Drama, “Our Kind Of People”

It’s not ever so often that models transition into acting. One of the people who have successfully managed to make the shift is supermodel Naomi Campbell, who has made appearances in shows such as Empire, The Cosby Show, and New York Undercover, and has a ton of acting credits to her name. Next to Campbell, Yaya DaCosta comes a close second. When she auditioned for Cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model, DaCosta was only 21 years old. At her audition, she was ‘happy to be here. I can’t believe I’m in front of you guys,’ all while exuding the utmost confidence as she engaged with the judges: Tyra Banks, Jay Manuel, and J. Alexander. Tyra, in particular, was impressed by DaCosta, who at the time was a student at Brown University. Not only was she super educated, but DaCosta was also bilingual, and spoke fluent Portuguese. At the end of the Season, DaCosta placed second to 19-year-old Eva Pigford.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
TV & VideosDecider

What Time Will ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Premiere on FX?

It’s been three years, but FX is finally returning to the world of American Crime Story. And it’s back in a huge way. This week marks the premiere of Impeachment: American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson’s take on Monica Lewinsky’a affair with the President and Bill Clinton’s impeachment.
MusicPosted by
TheWrap

Trace Adkins to Star on Fox Country Music Drama ‘Monarch’

In a life-imitating art move, Fox has cast country music legend Trace Adkins in a leading role on its upcoming country-music family drama “Monarch,” the broadcast network announced Wednesday ahead of its presentations at the virtual Television Critics Association press tour. Premiering at midseason, “Monarch” is described as “an epic,...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
Moviesnickiswift.com

The Movie Role Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down

Our apologies to Matt Damon, but we'd like to tell you about one of the movie star's biggest career blunders to date. The A-list actor, best known for his roles in the "Bourne" and "Ocean's" franchises, is among Hollywood's elite when it comes to major box office performances. Grossing over $5 billion worldwide over the years (via The Numbers), Damon has become one of the biggest box office attractions that any film can land. In fact, Damon even ranked third on Forbes' most bankable stars back in 2016! Despite being ranked so high on the list, however, Damon stood a chance to make even more money in his career had it not been for one crucial role he said no to. So exactly how much money did Damon miss out on? Try a whopping $250 million!

