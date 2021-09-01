‘FUTURE OF WORK’ ON PBS

It’s not ever so often that models transition into acting. One of the people who have successfully managed to make the shift is supermodel Naomi Campbell, who has made appearances in shows such as Empire, The Cosby Show, and New York Undercover, and has a ton of acting credits to her name. Next to Campbell, Yaya DaCosta comes a close second. When she auditioned for Cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model, DaCosta was only 21 years old. At her audition, she was ‘happy to be here. I can’t believe I’m in front of you guys,’ all while exuding the utmost confidence as she engaged with the judges: Tyra Banks, Jay Manuel, and J. Alexander. Tyra, in particular, was impressed by DaCosta, who at the time was a student at Brown University. Not only was she super educated, but DaCosta was also bilingual, and spoke fluent Portuguese. At the end of the Season, DaCosta placed second to 19-year-old Eva Pigford.