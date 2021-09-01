Evelyn Jost Martin, 92, of Morehead City, N.C., and formerly of Virginia, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. She will be laid to rest at Weaver Mennonite Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Va. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.