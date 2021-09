As difficult as it might be to understand now, the Milwaukee Brewers released Brad Boxberger at the end of spring training. Yes, the same Brad Boxberger who has forged an important role in the team’s “Big 3” late-inning relief force, joining Devin Williams and Josh Hader to lock down victories for the first-place Brewers. Boxberger came through once again Wednesday night in a 4-1 victory over Cincinnati, pitching a scoreless seventh inning to lower his earned run average to 2.33 in a team-high 57 appearances.