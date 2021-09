ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. ImageLink, a diagnostic imaging management company, today announces their implementation of a consumer-focused business model, further empowering patients to explore their often unrealized healthcare options. This patient-first approach is supported by the team behind the success of Smart Choice MRI, including CEO Rick Anderson. The Smart Choice team boasts proven expertise in consumer-driven healthcare, and they are now using this knowledge and experience to transform the ImageLink brand into the preeminent diagnostic imaging management company. ImageLink currently manages 14 centers across Georgia and Ohio and has begun the first step of their expansion plan with a 15th managed location in Boynton Beach, Florida.