NCBA Condemns Court Decision Striking Down Navigable Waters Protection Rule

 7 days ago

WASHINGTON — Monday, the U.S. District Court in Arizona struck down the 2020 Navigable Waters Protection Rule, a regulation that corrected the disastrous 2015 Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule and provided key protections to farmers and ranchers. “The Navigable Waters Protection Rule limited federal overreach and provided regulatory...

