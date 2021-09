The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 premiere kicks off with a major revelation about Jen Shah. In the above sneak peek of the new season of RHOSLC exclusive to Bravo Insider, we catch up with Jen and what's been going on in her life over the past six months, which she tells Lisa Barlow "have been really rough for me." "I'm doing OK now. I didn't know I would be OK," Jen says. "I thought my entire world was ending."