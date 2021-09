This time of year, data become available comparing the prior school year with past years. One source is the annual “Almanac” by the Chronicle of Higher Education. They draw from U.S. Census Bureau and other sources to break down the educational attainment of citizens of each state. For Kansas (U.S. average in parentheses), 9 (11.4) percent lacked a high school diploma while 25.9 (26.9) percent had just a high school diploma. Another 23 (20) percent had some college but no degree while 8.7 (8.6) percent had an associate degree. 21.1 (20.3) percent had completed a bachelors and 12.3 (12.8) percent had completed a graduate or professional degree. Kansas had a one percent increase in high school graduation and a 2.7 percent increase in bachelor’s degrees or higher compared to five years earlier.