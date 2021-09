Effective: 2021-09-01 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 03:54:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAZ029-073-075-010745- /O.CON.KPBZ.FL.A.0006.210901T2124Z-210903T0754Z/ /CHRP1.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 741 PM EDT Tue Aug 31 2021 The Flood Watch continues for the Monongahela River Near Charleroi. * From Wednesday afternoon to early Friday morning. * At 6:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 11.3 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow afternoon. Target Area: Fayette; Washington; Westmoreland The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Monongahela River At Maxwell affecting Washington and Fayette Counties. Youghiogheny River At Sutersville affecting Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties. Monongahela River Near Charleroi affecting Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette Counties. Monongahela River At Grays Landing affecting Greene and Fayette Counties. Monongahela River At Point Marion affecting Greene and Fayette Counties. Monongahela River Near Elizabeth affecting Allegheny and Washington Counties. Monongahela River At Braddock affecting Allegheny County. Conemaugh River At Seward affecting Indiana and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland zones. Youghiogheny River At Connellsville affecting Fayette County.