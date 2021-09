​​As California and states across the U.S. weather another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the nation’s most vulnerable populations stand in the eye of the storm. California is home to more than a quarter of the nation’s unhoused population, and counting. With California’s eviction moratorium set to expire on September 30th, many residents are facing imminent eviction with no feasible alternatives, as life on the streets is often safer to the dismal living conditions in homeless shelters.