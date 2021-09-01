Ullrich: As September dawns, time to appreciate life's special moments

If you know me, you know that I take photos of everything — my food, coffee, the sky, the road, old receipts and even clothes I’m throwing out. Not only do I take photos of too many things, I take two or three shots of the same scene in case one of them turns out better than the others. The photos pile up in my phone gallery and when my phone starts to slow down due to memory overload — yes, I am that one person always out of storage — the photos are transferred to my 2TB hard drive. They’re never deleted, but they’re also rarely sorted or seen again.