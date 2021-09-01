Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

JAPAN DATA: July crude imports fall to lowest for the month in 54 years

By Takeo Kumagai
spglobal.com
 7 days ago

Refiners keep runs, throughput at lower end of 5-year monthly average. Sharp rise in Murban crude imports indicate active participation in IFAD futures. Japan's crude imports fell 0.3% year on year to 2.08 million b/d in July, marking the lowest level for the month in 54 years, as local refiners maintained relatively low operation rates with the country's COVID-19 state of emergency and priority measures restricting population mobility and dampening transportation fuel sales.

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Oil Industry#Sharp#Murban#Ifad#Cdu#S P Global Platts#Platts Analytics#Fuji Oil#Meti#Uae#Saudi Arabian#Saudi Aramco#Osp#Arab#Platts Data#Asian#Japanese#Ice Futures Abu Dhabi#Abu Dhabi National Oil Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Brent oil erases gains with rising dollar offsetting China data

Brent oil erased gains as the dollar rose, even as Chinese trade data added to positive economic signs emerging from key energy users. Crude in London held steady, after earlier climbing as much as 0.8 per cent, with the dollar’s gain making commodities priced in the currency less attractive. Still,...
Trafficactionforex.com

Crude Oil Falling Early in the Week

The commodity market is falling early in the week. Brent is trading at $71.55 and may obviously go lower. The commodity market negatively responded to the US labour market statistics that fell short of expectations, especially the NFP. Investors were worried that the low employment in the country might eventually have a negative influence on the demand for energies and that was the key trigger for sales in oil, which obviously needed a correction.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Falls as Saudi Price Cut Hints at Weak Asian Demand

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices were broadly lower by midday in Europe on Monday, as a price cut by Saudi Arabia to its key markets in Asia suggested ongoing weakness in demand among the world's biggest importers. The news came hard on the heels of a big miss in U.S....
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil ticks higher on supply tightness, bullish China data

0240 GMT: Crude oil futures were higher in midmorning Asia trade Sept. 8 on bullish Chinese trade data while US output outages due to Hurricane Ida continued supporting prices. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 10:40 am Singapore time (0240 GMT), ICE November...
EconomyForexTV.com

Japan GDP Data Due On Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday release final Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to add 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year after falling 0.9 percent on quarter and 3.7 percent on year in the three months prior.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude MOC: Cash Dubai edges up amid improved buying interest

Benchmark cash Dubai crude's premium to Dubai futures inched up on Sept. 8 amid expectations of stronger crude import appetite for the upcoming winter season. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. November cash Dubai was assessed at a $1.33/b premium against same-month Dubai futures, up by...
Real EstatePosted by
UPI News

Mortgage demand in U.S. falls to lowest level in 2 months

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Mortgage demand in the United States has fallen to its lowest level in two months, experts say largely because there's no incentive to borrow or refinance. Rates have remained mostly unchanged, the Mortgage Bankers Association said in its weekly report Wednesday. Mortgage applications fell by almost...
Economyspglobal.com

China's lithium carbonate buying slows in September after 50% price surge

Spot buying activity for battery grade lithium carbonate has slowed in China's domestic market in September as prices have surged more than 50% since the start of August, market sources said Sept. 8. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed battery...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Nigerian oil output slumps due to spill near Forcados terminal

Operational, technical setbacks keep output below OPEC+ quota. Nigerian oil output has fallen sharply in the past few weeks due to an oil spill near the key Forcados export terminal, industry and ministry sources said Sept. 8. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Nigeria...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

FUJAIRAH DATA: Oil product stocks climb for first time in three weeks

Oil product stockpiles at the UAE's Port of Fujairah climbed for the first time in three weeks on signs of slowing demand for fuel oils for power generation and marine bunkers. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The total inventory was 18.462 million barrels...
Industryspglobal.com

Lithium hydroxide reaches new record high on rising lithium carbonate prices

Lithium hydroxide prices continued to strengthen Sept. 8, breaching S&P Global Platts' all-time high for both North Asia and domestic Chinese prices. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Platts assessed lithium hydroxide at $20,000/mt on a CIF North Asia basis Sept. 8, up $1,000/mt from Sept....

Comments / 0

Community Policy