JAPAN DATA: July crude imports fall to lowest for the month in 54 years
Refiners keep runs, throughput at lower end of 5-year monthly average. Sharp rise in Murban crude imports indicate active participation in IFAD futures. Japan's crude imports fell 0.3% year on year to 2.08 million b/d in July, marking the lowest level for the month in 54 years, as local refiners maintained relatively low operation rates with the country's COVID-19 state of emergency and priority measures restricting population mobility and dampening transportation fuel sales.www.spglobal.com
