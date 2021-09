Assault alleged: John Patrick Stafford, 28, of 204 S. Main St., Point Marion, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and escape by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. According to police, sheriff’s deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant for Stafford about 7 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Moreland Street when he fled. Stafford is accused of kicking one of the deputies in the face. District Judge Glenn Bates sent Stafford to Greene County jail on $20,000 bond.