Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Taillon struggles as Yanks drop 4th straight

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM -- Derek Jeter used to consider Angel Stadium a house of horrors, advising his teammates to ignore the Rally Monkey’s frantic gyrations on the left-field scoreboard. The current squad doesn’t possess the same adversarial relationship, but this series has brought flashbacks to those bad old days. Jameson Taillon surrendered...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Gosselin
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Junior Guerra
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Derek Jeter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#Yankees#The Rally Monkey#Angels##Halos#Guerra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees’ infielder suffers another injury: MRI to come on Thursday

The 2021 campaign has been rough for New York Yankees’ third baseman Gio Urshela at times. He has been out with several ailments that have severely cut his playing time this season, most notably a stint on the COVID-19 list, a hamstring issue, and now this: a wrist injury. The...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: The trash talk between Derek Jeter and Yogi Berra

When you play for the New York Yankees, the bar is simply set a little bit higher. After all, when your franchise has captured 27 World Championships, finishing second is not looked upon well. That expectation of winning is passed down throughout the Yankees organization as well. As Derek Jeter...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees trade with Reds, acquire pitcher to finish deal | What it means

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Remember when the Yankees traded relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to the Reds?. Well, they completed that trade Monday. The Yankees said they acquired righty pitcher Jason Parker as the player to be named later in the transaction, which saw Cincinnati also absorb the salaries of Wilson and Cessa.
MLBNew York Post

Joey Gallo, Gleyber Torres turning into Yankees problem: Sherman

Joey Gallo no longer can bat second for the Yankees. A strong case exists that he should no longer be in the lineup altogether. To date, he has been the Javier Vazquez of hitters, looking as if he belongs in New York as much as a cheetah on Fifth Avenue.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Joey Gallo’s blunder leads to loss to A’s | Rapid reaction

OAKLAND — Joey Gallo stared down at his glove. He fidgeted. He kicked the left field grass. He knew he’d made his biggest blunder yet since joining the Yankees. Gallo whiffed on line drive over his head that should have ended the eighth inning. On the very next pitch, Tony Kemp launched a two-run home run that sank the Yankees, 3-1, at Oakland Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
MLBNew York Post

Derek Jeter’s best Yankees moments — here is No. 1

Derek Jeter will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sept. 8. The Post is counting down his 10 best moments leading into The Captain’s big day in Cooperstown. As Derek Jeter stepped into the batter’s box in the bottom of the third inning on a Saturday in July 2011, the Yankees legend stood one hit away from history.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

New York Yankees: Derek Jeter Hall of Fame celebration more personal

Derek Jeter was part of a young group of players who turned around the New York Yankees. Known as the Core Four, that collection of homegrown players was instrumental in turning around the Yankees’ fortunes, making them a perennially contending franchise. Jeter may have been the only member of that group inducted into the Hall of Fame at this point, but each member of that quartet made a dramatic impact upon the franchise.
MLByourbigsky.com

LEADING OFF: Yanks go for 12 straight, Scherzer faces Padres

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. Following an off day, the New York Yankees try for their longest winning streak in 60 years when they open a four-game series in Oakland. New York has won 11 in a row for the first time since 1985. The storied...
MLBkion546.com

Ohtani steals home, Angels send Yankees to 4th straight loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels beat the Yankees 6-4 and sent New York to its fourth consecutive loss. Shohei Ohtani stole home and Jared Walsh hit a three-run homer. Phil Gosselin had a two-run single for the Angels, whose troublesome bullpen preserved their third straight victory. Jake Petricka got two big strikeouts to strand two Yankees in the eighth, and Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 29th save. Anthony Rizzo and Gary Sánchez homered for the Yankees, whose skid following their 13-game winning streak continued despite 10 hits. Jameson Taillon (8-5) took his first loss in 16 starts since May 31.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees.com: Taillon Stinks, But the Yankees Still Somehow Pull Off 12th Straight Victory

Disclaimer: If you think this is the official website of the New York Yankees, you're an idiot. Go away. Three early home runs suggested that the Yankees might finally enjoy a laugher in extending their winning streak to 12 games, their longest since Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris comprised the heart of the batting order. Instead, they scraped for their new trademark: another hard-fought close win.
MLBPinstripe Alley

What’s the source of Jameson Taillon’s recent struggles?

Jameson Taillon’s poor outing on Tuesday against the Angels was, unfortunately for him and the Yankees, a continuation of a trend. He looked strong to start, then ended up not being able to finish five innings and gave up six earned runs. It was a far cry from his pitching back in July, when he earned the title of American League Pitcher of the Month.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees, Blue Jays lineups Monday: Gio Urshela back, Brett Gardner at CF, Jameson Taillon on mound

NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Monday. From the Yankees following a 8-7 loss to the Orioles on Sunday: The Yankees fell to 1-2 on their seven-game home stand...are still 15-6 in their last 21G, 16-7 in their last 23G, 22-9 in their last 31G, 25-10 in their last 35G and 27-11 in their last 38G. Had their season-high seven-series winning streak at home snapped (7/16-8/21)...was their longest series winning streak at home since an eight-series winning streak at home from 8/30/19-8/17/20...are still 17-4 in their last 21 games at home since 7/17. The Yankees have played 78 games this season determined by 2R-or-fewer, the most such games in the Majors...their 78 games decided by 2R- or-fewer are their most in a single season since 2014 (also 87)...are 49-29 (.628) in those games this season...entered today’s game with the best such record in the Majors. Dropped their first series vs. the Orioles at Yankee Stadium since 3/28-31/19 (also 1-2). C Gary Sánchez (2-for-4, 2R, 2HR, 6RBI) recorded his 15th career multi-HR game, his first since 9/3/19 vs. Texas (2HR)...hit a grand slam in the second inning and a two-run HR in the sixth. His 6RBI tied his career high (also 4/7/19 at Baltimore) and were the most by a Yankee since Luke Voit’s 6RBI in Game 2 on 9/11/20 vs. Baltimore. Was just the fourth Yankee in franchise history to record at least 6RBI from the No.9 spot in the starting lineup since RBI became an official stat in 1920, joining Joe Girardi (7RBI on 8/23/99 at Texas), Vic Raschi (7RBI on 8/4/53 vs. Detroit) and Spud Chandler (6RBI on 7/26/40 at Chicago-AL). His 6RBI were the most by a Yankees catcher since Russell Martin’s 6RBI on 8/25/11 vs. Oakland (Sánchez was the DH when recording 6RBI on 4/7/19 at Baltimore).
MLBchatsports.com

Joey Gallo and the anatomy of a slump

When the Yankees acquired Joey Gallo from the Rangers, it was easy to dream on his potential impact one the team. Visions of a fearsome threesome of Gallo, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton bashing baseballs into oblivion intoxicated the mind. Now, more than a month into his Yankees career, it’s fair to say those lofty expectations have not been met.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Loaisiga hits IL, Gsellman starts rehab assignment

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. Robert Gsellman began his rehab assignment yesterday with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy