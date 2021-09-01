Cancel
Watch America's Got Talent's Tory Vagasy Feel The Love In Powerful Lion King Performance, And How She Feels About Simon Cowell's Comments

Warning: spoilers ahead for the first round of America's Got Talent Season 16 semi-finals on NBC. America's Got Talent is getting closer and closer to crowning the champion of Season 16, and the first round of semi-finals proved that the contestants who are still in the running are in it to win it. There was no real obvious weak link in the initial night of semi-finals, even if all of the judges didn't agree on some of them. One that the judges didn't fully agree on was singer Tory Vagasy, who hit the stage to belt a Lion King song that immediately became a hit with the audience at the Dolby Theatre, and she has shared her feelings about what Simon Cowell had to say.

