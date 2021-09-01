Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

She got engaged straight after? Stars who started dating again shortly after their divorce

By Bang Showbiz
Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ‘That '70s Show’ star married Demi Moore in 2005. However, they broke up in November 2011. At the time, Moore released a statement to E! News that explained: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton." Less than two months later, Kutcher started seeing his former co-star, Mila Kunis. The two ended up moving in together in April the same year, even though the actor officially finalised the divorce with Demi in November 2013. "I prize her as the most valuable person in the world to me," Kutcher told People about Kunis.

www.thereporteronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Demi Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesIn Style

Renée Zellweger Just Went Instagram Official with Her New Boyfriend

Renée Zellweger and her boyfriend, HGTV star Ant Anstead, have taken their relationship to the next level. On Monday, the former For the Love of Cars host shared a selfie on Instagram of himself with Zellweger and TV personality Cristy Lee, announcing the release of the Celebrity IOU: Joyride episode he and Zellweger did together.
Relationship AdviceHarper's Bazaar

40 Celebrities Who Found Love Again After Divorce

Boy meets girl, boy marries girl, boy and girl live happily ever after. What could be better than that? Well, in real life, the path to true love isn't always so linear. Marriage takes constant communication, commitment, and a lot of hard work, but not all relationships evolve so they end with divorce. But sometimes a second (or third!) marriage is worth the wait. These celebrities got divorced and found their true soul mate. Allow them to inspire you to always be open to new relationships. Because while life may take you down paths you didn't plan, love will always find a way.
MoviesGossip Cop

Mila Kunis Miserable Over Ashton Kutcher Flirting With Reese Witherspoon On New Movie?

Mila Kunis is apparently in a bit of a panic after her husband, Ashton Kutcher, enthusiastically joined a movie opposite Reese Witherspoon. Kutcher’s even supposedly spending more time sweet-talking Witherspoon than his wife. Here’s what’s going on. Ashton Kutcher’s On-Screen Return To Romance. Mila Kunis isn’t happy with her husband’s...
RelationshipsPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' ex-fiancé, Jason Trawick, denies they were secretly married and divorced

Britney Spears’ ex-fiancé, Jason Trawick, put an end to rumors that he married and subsequently divorced the pop star secretly in 2012. Rumors began swirling last week after Tuesday’s episode of "Toxic: The Britney Spears Story" saw co-hosts Tess Barker and Babs Gray pour over an accounting report in Spears’ conservatorship case that implied she was receiving legal consultation to dissolve a marriage at the time. However, speaking to Extra’s Billy Bush, Trawick denied that he and Spears ever tied the knot.
NFLInternational Business Times

Jay Cutler Finds Dating 'Hard As Hell' After Kristin Cavallari Divorce: 'Priorities Have Changed'

Jay Cutler is opening up about his attempt to get back out in the dating world following his split from Kristin Cavallari. Now single since their separation in April 2020, and subsequent divorce, the 38-year-old retired NFL quarterback admitted on his podcast "Uncut With Jay Cutler" Wednesday that getting back into the dating scene has been harder than he imagined.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Meghan King Reveal She’s Having Her ‘JE’ Tattoo Removed After Divorce From Jim Edmonds: ‘Will Not Stop Until It’s Gone’

A fresh start! Meghan King shared an update on the status of her Jim Edmonds-inspired tattoo, which she has been working on removing since their split. “Alright, check out this bad boy. It’s going away. I’ve done so many laser sessions and I will not stop until it’s gone,” King, 36, said in a video as she showed off the barely visible ink via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 7.
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Soleil Moon Frye Is Reportedly Dating Crazy Town Lead Singer Seth Binzer Months After Filing For Divorce

If what they say is true – that the best romantic relationships begin as friendships – then Soleil Moon Frye and Seth Binzer just might be destined for eternal happiness. The 45-year-old Punky Brewster star and 47-year-old Crazy Town lead singer – also known by his stage name Shifty Shellshock – are reportedly dating after being friends for over three decades.
Relationshipsbravotv.com

Jen Shah Says She and Husband Sharrieff "Almost Got a Divorce"

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 premiere kicks off with a major revelation about Jen Shah. In the above sneak peek of the new season of RHOSLC exclusive to Bravo Insider, we catch up with Jen and what's been going on in her life over the past six months, which she tells Lisa Barlow "have been really rough for me." "I'm doing OK now. I didn't know I would be OK," Jen says. "I thought my entire world was ending."
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Ant Anstead Thought Girlfriend Renee Zellweger Was British Until He Met Her

Wait, what? Ant Anstead thought his girlfriend, Renée Zellweger, was British until just moments before they met on Celebrity IOU. “Did you know that during the filming of Bridget Jones’s Diary, Renée spoke with a British accent even when she wasn’t on set?” Anstead’s cohost, Cristy Lee, told him in the Monday, August 23, episode of their Discovery+ show. “In fact, she kept it up until the wrap party!”
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Ant Anstead Addresses His Romance with Renee Zellweger, Reveals They 'Kept It Secret for a While'

Ant Anstead is acknowledging his relationship with Renee Zellweger for the first time publicly — but he's remaining tight-lipped about the details of their romance. The reality TV host joined his Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host, Cristy Lee, on a visit to E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday, where he was asked about the Oscar-winning actress. The duo met while filming Zellweger's episode of the Discovery+ series.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Kelly Clarkson 'could start dating in two weeks'

Pop star Kelly Clarkson is looking to the future following her split from Brandon Blackstock. Kelly Clarkson could start dating again within weeks. The 39-year-old singer is in the process of finalising her divorce from Brandon Blackstock and as soon as that's confirmed, Kelly plans to turn her attention towards her future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy