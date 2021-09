During Day 2 of Gamescom 2021, HypeTrain Digital released a new trailer for their action-adventure, There is No Light revealing that it will release in November 2021. Originally started as a Kickstarter campaign, There Is No Light is a brutal action-adventure set in a grim underground world ruled by the mysterious Church of the Great Hand. During gameplay, players will have to approach the challenging combat with caution, which is difficult considering how quickly the enemies are. Further, the lore and setting of the adventure are said to be inspired by Bloodborne, which also shows in the mutated enemy designs.