Madison Cawthorn’s “alarming” behaviour should be censured by Republicans, his home town paper has written.The congressman from North Carolina has been widely condemned after he said that there could be “bloodshed” over elections in the future.The remarks were slammed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and branded “insane” by Representative Adam Kinzinger, who is a fellow Republican.Mr Cawthorn has also been criticised for describing those arrested after the 6 January pro-Trump insurrection in Washington DC as “political prisoners”.Now the editorial board of The Charlotte Observer has called for Republicans in their state to censure the first term lawmaker.“His fellow Republicans,...