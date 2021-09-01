Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

The real time commitment in earning an executive MBA

Fortune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA work hard, play hard mentality is pretty challenging to maintain while completing an executive MBA program. Prioritization becomes key when trying to balance a 40-hour to 60-hour work week in addition to 20-plus hours of studying. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. October 25. ENROLLMENT. 847. GMAT REQUIRED. Flexible. RETENTION RATE. 96%

fortune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Chicago Area#Gmat#The University Of Chicago#The University At Albany#Cbs#Ey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EducationFortune

What does an executive MBA cost?

If you have over a decade of experience and are looking to crack through to the next level of your business career, pursuing an executive MBA could be your pathway to success. But that pathway comes with a price tag. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. October 25. ENROLLMENT. 847. GMAT REQUIRED. Flexible.
CollegesFortune

Executive MBA showdown: Columbia vs. Wharton

When it comes to executive MBA programs, few are older or more renowned than Columbia Business School and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Started in 1968, Columbia lays claim to having the second-oldest EMBA program in existence; Wharton followed soon after in 1975. In addition to belonging to established, Ivy League schools located in big cities, both EMBA programs frequently duke it out for the top spots in national rankings.
EducationFortune

Executive MBA vs. traditional MBA: How careers and pay prospects stack up

If you’re a professional aiming to take your career to the next level, you might be weighing the benefits and pitfalls of enrolling in either a traditional MBA or an executive MBA program. Both programs require high admissions standards and follow rigorous curriculums, but the delivery and structure of the programs differ and are often designed with specific professionals in mind.
CollegesPoets and Quants

Michigan Ross Is Latest School To Report Historic Gains For Women In The MBA

Right now, this fall, graduate business education looks to be in the midst of an historic demographic shift. The new MBA class profile at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, released today (September 7), is the latest evidence that leading B-schools are enrolling more women than ever before — and that the steady progression toward the long-sought-yet-elusive goal of gender parity may finally be reaching its conclusion.
EducationFortune

How to get your employer to pay for your executive MBA degree

There’s the dream of adding an executive MBA from a school like Wharton to your résumé, and then there’s the reality: a price tag of about $211,000. When planning how to finance that degree, many people will seek out scholarships or rely on student loans to foot the bill—though you may be surprised by how much financial help you can get from your employer.
EducationFortune

The ‘meta benefit’ to earning an online MBA: Better remote workforce prep

The remote workforce is growing—and growing fast. By 2025, an estimated 36.2 million Americans will comprise the virtual workforce, which is an 87% increase from pre-pandemic levels, according to Upwork’s 2020 Future Workforce Pulse Report. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. October 25. ENROLLMENT. 847. GMAT REQUIRED. Flexible. RETENTION RATE. 96%. In a...
Florida Statefiu.edu

NSF awards FIU, two other Florida public universities $5M to help academically talented computing students graduate and continue their education

Three Florida public universities are joining forces to help academically talented juniors in computer-related fields complete their undergraduate studies and pursue their graduate education. Florida International University, the University of Central Florida and the University of South Florida — which together make up the Florida Consortium of Metropolitan Research Universities...
EducationPoets and Quants

How To Review MBA Case Studies Like An Executive

The case method has been the dominant way of learning in business school since it was pioneered at Harvard Business School in the early 20th century. The case method, in Harvard’s description, is simply a discussion of real-life situations that business executives have faced. If you’re headed to business school,...
Economybizjournals

Executive spotlight: How local CPAs serve as a backstop amid chaotic times

When the pandemic hit the brakes on the American economy, many companies faced an existential crisis. Not only were finances thrown into chaos, the process of applying for the puzzling litany of government-backed stimulus programs required calm heads amid turbulent times. Those calm heads for many were their CPA firms....
CollegesFiveThirtyEight

Universities Say They Want More Diverse Faculties. So Why Is Academia Still So White?

When she was hired as a professor by Harvard University in 2013, Lorgia García Peña was the only Black Latina on a tenure track in the university’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences. But in 2019, she was denied tenure even though her department chair and two deans had told her that she should apply for early tenure. Her tenure committee also unanimously recommended she be promoted, and another committee above that endorsed its recommendation. About two years later, famed professor and public intellectual Cornel West announced that he, too, was leaving Harvard after the university refused to grant him tenure. And of course, this spring we learned that Pulitzer Prize-winning, MacArthur Fellowship recipient Nikole Hannah-Jones was denied tenure by the board of trustees at the University of North Carolina — after the university’s journalism school had recruited her to become its Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. That decision was later reversed, but by that point, it was too late to convince her to stay.
CollegesWebProNews

Harvard Business School: ‘Current Hiring System Is Broken’

Harvard Business School has released a new report highlighting just how “broken” the current hiring system is. Virtually everyone has had the experience of applying for a job, seemingly the perfect candidate, only to be excluded from consideration with no good explanation. According to Harvard Business School, that scenario is more reality than suspicion.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

When Did Supporting the GRE Become Being Antidiversity?

Like so many topics in today’s society, the role of standardized tests in admissions has become polarizing. Somewhere along the way, being pro-standardized testing began to mean you are antidiversity. The call to “do away with the GRE” is positioned as supporting equity in education for underrepresented groups. Let me be crystal clear: this is not true. As someone who vehemently believes in improving diversity and equity in higher education, I stand behind the use of assessments, and I also know the critical importance in diversifying the tools available for learners along their journeys.
CollegesWorcester Business Journal

UMass to expand online learning program after acquisition

The University of Massachusetts system will expand its online education footprint through a new UMass Global arm after officially acquiring Brandman University, officials announced Thursday. More than a year after UMass announced it would partner with the California-based university system, Chapman University finalized the transfer of Brandman University, a part...
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Business School announces 2021 Goldsmith Fellows

Harvard Business School (HBS) has announced the 2021 recipients of its Horace W. Goldsmith Fellowships. Established in 1988 by the Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation and Richard L. Menschel (M.B.A. ’59), a former director of the Foundation and a limited partner at Goldman Sachs, to encourage students from the nonprofit and public sector to attend HBS, these fellowships enable the School to award $10,000 to a select number of incoming M.B.A. students.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Colleges help students compensate for lost internships

When Shreeya Aranake’s internship was canceled during her sophomore year, just as the pandemic took hold, she felt lost. “I was more sad about my internship being canceled than I was worried about the pandemic, which I think speaks to how slowly I was processing the whole thing,” she said.
Collegescheyney.edu

As STEM Enrollment Grows, Cheyney University Launches Life Sciences and Technology Hub

Private companies offering on-campus internships helped fuel the program’s creation. Cheyney University of Pennsylvania announced today the launching of the Life Sciences and Technology (LSAT) Hub initiative, the latest stride by the nation’s oldest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to attract and train science majors. Cheyney has seen the percentage of students majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) increase from 13 percent in 2017-18 to 25 percent entering the fall 2021 semester.
Eugene, ORuoregon.edu

UO researchers share expertise on COVID-19, Aug. 30-Sept. 3

From the New York Times to the Washington Post, University of Oregon researchers have been at the forefront of media coverage around COVID-19 as journalists seek out experts on the national and world response, reaction and preparation for the virus. Here are some of the stories featuring UO faculty members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy