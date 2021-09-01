CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

631 Village Gate Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23114

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't Miss this 3 bedroom Home in the heart of Midlothian sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac! The Eat-In Kitchen features STAINLESS STEEL Appliances, Newer Countertops, WHITE Cabinets, Subway Tile Backsplash, New Fixtures and Flooring, and Pantry. Family Room offers tons of Natural light, a gas fireplace, and access to the back deck that overlooks a private backyard with Fire pit perfect for entertaining your guests! 2nd Floor features three bedrooms, including Large Master with Walk-in Closet, and Updated Private Ensuite with new flooring and vanities. Yard has been meticulously maintained. Newer HVAC (2015), Vinyl Siding and Windows, Updated Bathrooms, and much more! Ideally situated near Great Schools, Restaurants, and Shopping! This won't last long!

