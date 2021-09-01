Cancel
Music Video: DUCKWRTH – 4K (Featuring Phabo)

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
 7 days ago
With the COVID-19 still taking lives and affective everyday lives, it’s hard to believe we’ll ever return to what life once was. In spite of these challenges, many people are still trying to find light, sunshine and fun in a safe manner as a way to combat the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic. In many ways, that’s exactly what DUCKWRTH and Phabo have accomplished with their “4K” video. The visual experience takes fans to a remote island filled with beautiful beaches, waterfalls and overly demanding directors.

ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
