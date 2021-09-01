Music Video: DUCKWRTH – 4K (Featuring Phabo)

DJ Name: Nickie Psychedelix Show Name: The Midnight Happy Hour (with Nickie Psychedelix) Tune in at: Every Friday from 11PM-1AM Brief bio: Turn on, tune in, and drop out during The Midnight Happy Hour with Nickie Psychedelix. Only on KZMU! What can listeners expect from your show?: Expect a groovy blend of party hits and remixes to start your weekend off right! I go all the way back to the 60s to now, so you can expect a different theme every single week. If you dig the vibe of this week’s show, stick around, if not, you can try again next time. Very eclectic, baby! What is your favorite KZMU show?: Fire on the Mountain with Gypsy Jaq. We both share a very strong love for the Grateful Dead, and I adore that deadhead connection. Top 10 Albums from the Last Decade: 10) I 9) Never 8) Really 7) Cared 6) For Any 5) Albums 4) In The 3) Past 2) Decade 1) Blackstar - David Bowie Desert Island Album: Can’t Buy A Thrill - Steely Dan. They’re considered yacht rock. If I’m gonna be stranded on a desert island, I better be living like it with fitting music, and who doesn’t love the Dan, man? Guilty Pleasure Album: Spiceworld by Spice Girls. Yes. I am a Spice Girl. Fill in the blank: Community Radio makes: the world go round with its diverse music. Far out! Best on-air moment: Every moment on the air is the absolute best when you’re having a good time! If you were a piece of outdated audio equipment, what would you be and why?: A Pioneer AV receiver. Don’t ask why, I just feel attached emotionally to Pioneer products.