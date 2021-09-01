Flood Advisory issued for Rockbridge by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-31 22:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rockbridge FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN AMHERST AND ROCKBRIDGE COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LEXINGTON The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
