Flood Advisory issued for City of Buena Vista by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 00:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: City of Buena Vista FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN AMHERST AND ROCKBRIDGE COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LEXINGTON The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Western Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Marion; Western Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Marion County through 500 PM EDT At 424 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ocala Airport, or 7 miles east of Rainbow Lakes Estates, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Anthony and Ocala Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 617 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Bisbee, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bisbee and Naco. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Volusia A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Volusia County through 430 PM EDT At 419 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ormond-By-the-Sea, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ormond-By-the-Sea. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Taylor County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Taylor TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Keaton Beach - Steinhatchee * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org - Information from Taylor County Emergency Management - http://www.taylorcountyem.com
Brooklyn, NYweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The high risk of rip currents may continue into Saturday.
Bourbon County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bourbon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BOURBON AND NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 722 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Hepler, or 11 miles north of Girard, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Girard and Arma around 745 PM CDT. Frontenac around 755 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Franklin, Hiattville, Farlington, Croweburg, Brazilton, Polk, Ringo, Pawnee Station and Englevale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Luna County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Luna A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LUNA COUNTY At 635 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Deming, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gage and Sunshine. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 62 and 75. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Kemper County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kemper by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 20:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kemper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Kemper County through 1015 PM CDT At 925 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bluff Springs, or 10 miles south of Preston, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Preston, De Kalb, Liberty, Damascus and Bluff Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lowlands of the Bootheel; Uplands of the Bootheel A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hidalgo County through 700 PM MDT At 635 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northeast of Alamo Hueco, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Antelope Wells, Alamo Hueco, Playas Valley and Hachita Valley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Luna County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Luna A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL LUNA COUNTY At 612 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Deming, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Deming, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 72 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Luna County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Luna by NWS

Richmond County, GAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Richmond The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Burke County in east central Georgia Southern Richmond County in east central Georgia Southwestern Aiken County in central South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 432 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Aiken, Hephzibah, New Ellenton, Jackson, Augusta Regional Airport, McBean, Blythe, Keysville, New Savannah Bluff Lock & Dam Park, Phinizy Swamp Nature Park, Westover, Miles Park, Beech Island, Diamond Lakes Regional Park, Audubon`s Silver Bluff Sanctuary, Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site, Ellwood, Pea Patch Aerodrome and Boyd Pond Park. Rainfall rates are up to 2 inches per hour with this band of heavy rainfall. This includes the following highways Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 9 and 12.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 13:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Frazier Mountain Communities; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Tehachapi; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties; Yosemite Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 101 to 106 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range. * WHEN...Valid through 8 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island and Core Banks beaches, and northern Outer Banks beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 315 PM Wednesday.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Caswell County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caswell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Caswell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Caswell and southwestern Halifax Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1107 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Leasburg, or 8 miles west of Roxboro, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include South Boston Turbeville Cluster Springs Leasburg Semora Alton and Hyco Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Burke County, GAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Burke by NWS

Lancaster County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN GLOUCESTER...SOUTHEASTERN KING AND QUEEN...MIDDLESEX SOUTHEASTERN KING WILLIAM AND SOUTHWESTERN LANCASTER COUNTIES At 239 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barhamsville, or near West Point, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Shacklefords around 250 PM EDT. Glenns around 300 PM EDT. Saluda and Church View around 305 PM EDT. Urbanna around 310 PM EDT. Hartfield around 315 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Harmony Village, Grafton, Harcum, Cash, Stampers, Gressit, Mattaponi, Warner, Pinero and Pampa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Salinas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:08:00 Expires: 2021-09-08 18:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Salinas The National Weather Service in San Juan has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Salinas in Puerto Rico * Until 515 PM AST. * At 402 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

