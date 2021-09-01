Flood Advisory issued for Amherst, City of Lexington by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-01 00:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amherst; City of Lexington FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN AMHERST AND ROCKBRIDGE COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA AND THE CITY OF LEXINGTON The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
