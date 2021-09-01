Three arrested in Carroll County, Illinois, on meth and weapons charges
Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people Tuesday on drugs and weapons charges after they were found in possession of methamphetamine and a stolen AR-15 rifle. Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping said that at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Carroll County deputies along with the Illinois State Police patrol division, Illinois State Police SWAT team and Illinois State Police meth response team searched a house at 803 Locust St. in Thomson.qconline.com
