Novice backpackers learn the ropes with help from this Idaho college’s outdoors experts
I had all of the gear and none of the experience. Regardless, I was about to find out if my aging body could handle a 30-pound pack and 1,500 feet of elevation gain. The goal was to navigate three miles into the Salmon-Challis National Forest with six other novice backpackers and two guides from the College of Southern Idaho’s outdoor recreation center. Some were students, and others were community members.www.idahostatesman.com
