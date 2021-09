Neil Ralley From 505 Games Has Admitted That They Could Have Handled Things ‘In a Much Better Way’. Control’s next-gen upgrade was shrouded with a lot of backlash from its community when it was previously officially announced by 505 Games that players who purchased the game in 2019 for Xbox One and PS4 will not be able to upgrade to the Ultimate Edition. Now, President of 505 Games Neil Ralley has admitted that they could have carried out the process in a much better way.