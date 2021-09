In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on China winning the economic war, Louis Navellier wrote:. The ISM on Friday reported that its non-manufacturing, services index decelerated to 61.7 in August, down from an all-time high of 64.1 in July. The good news is that all 17 industries surveyed expanded in August and this was the 15th straight month the ISM service index reported an expansion (above 50). One of reasons that the ISM services index decelerated was that the business activity component decelerated to 60.1 in August, down from 67 in July. So the good news is that the service sector is still growing, but at a slower pace.