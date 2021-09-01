Cancel
Brown County, MN

Another COVID spike in Brown County

 7 days ago

BROWN COUNTY — The COVID case counts in Brown County saw a dramatic spike in August, with over 180 labs confirmed cases and two deaths. Brown County Public Health reported that the most recent COVID-related deaths occurred in the last week. These two deaths were the first COVID deaths in Brown County since early May. The total number of cases is 10 times higher than the previous month. This is also the highest monthly COVID case rate since April. August 2021 has over three times as many COVID cases as of August 2020.

