Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Stop the political vengeance games

Journal
 7 days ago

Last year the Republicans in control of the Minnesota Senate found a way to punish Gov. Tim Walz for continuing to exercise emergency powers in the fight against COVID-19. During the monthly special sessions that the governor had to call to extend the emergency powers, the Republicans started picking off the commissioners Walz had appointed, and which the Senate had taken its time on approving. After a couple of years on the job, the commissioners fell victim to the Republican wish for vengeance.

www.nujournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Vengeance#The Minnesota Senate#Anoka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: A call to stop playing politics when it comes to our health

Despite rising rates of COVID-19 throughout the United States, some Republican governors, including ours, are threatening to withhold COVID relief funding to school districts that have enacted mask mandates. Statistics show that wearing a mask reduces transmission of the virus. It makes no sense for any governor to defy what is in the best interest of public health.
PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Abbott Signs Texas’ Voting Reform Bill Into Law, Ending Intense Political Fight

Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday signed Texas’ election reform bill into law, ending a months-long political fight over the controversial legislation. Abbott, a Republican, traveled to Tyler, Texas to sign the Senate Bill 1, which repeals many of the voting measures that large cities in the state implemented amid the pandemic and overhauls the state’s mail-in voting and polling place systems.
Politicssouthernminn.com

Gazelka enters race for governor

GOP state Sen. Paul Gazelka formally announced his run for governor Wednesday, saying Minnesota’s future was at a “crossroads” as he quickly took aim at DFL Gov. Tim Walz. Gazelka criticized Walz for shutting businesses and schools during the COVID-19 pandemic and faulted him for the virus outbreak in nursing...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Former GOP Senate leader Paul Gazelka announces 2022 bid for governor

Former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka is jumping into the Republican field for Minnesota governor, hoping to parlay his prominence as the lone conservative blockade to Democrats in state government to become the party's nominee next fall. Gazelka, a four-term senator from East Gull Lake, made his long-anticipated run for...
HealthWashington Post

GOP West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is done with all that nonsense on vaccines

If the coronavirus could be cured by a mixture of folksiness and exasperation, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) would be in line for a Nobel Prize. Many of Justice’s GOP colleagues have trodden gently around promoting the vaccines. Some have raised speculative and baseless allegations that the vaccines might be unsafe. Former president Donald Trump promoted them, but only after months of conspicuously declining to do so and not disclosing his own vaccination. Even many who have encouraged vaccination have focused more on their opposition to mandates. They have also made a point to frequently either attach qualifiers that it’s a choice or to suggest that it doesn’t really matter to the vaccinated. And they’ve occasionally suggested that they can’t do much about the vaccine misinformation from allies in their midst.
Texas StateTemple Daily Telegram

Abbott signs Texas voting bill into law, overcoming Democratic quorum breaks

TYLER — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an elections overhaul into law Tuesday that adds more early voting hours but restricted efforts by Democrats to continue “emergency” measures previously unheard of that included 24-hour voting and drive-through voting for everyone. The law was signed after Democrats spent months protesting...
Electionsncadvertiser.com

Editorial: Stop the Troy poll games

A court has ordered Rensselaer County to designate a more convenient early voting location in Troy. Will elections officials comply, or continue this Jim Crow-style nonsense?. Once again, the Rensselaer County Board of Elections has had to be told to play fair when it comes to providing an early voting location for Troy voters. This transparent voter suppression is an embarrassment to the county and both major political parties.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

New York Times essay argues Southerners will 'die unnecessary deaths' because of Republican focus on 'freedom'

A guest essay in The New York Times claimed Monday that Southern Americans would "continue to die unnecessary deaths" from the coronavirus pandemic, natural disasters, self-administered abortions and gun violence because of Republicans' continued focus on "freedom." In the essay, liberal columnist Margaret Renkl argued that Southern Republican leaders responded...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Former Minnesota Senate leader launches run for governor

Former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka is running for governor. The East Gull Lake Republican, who stepped down from his leadership post last month in anticipation of the campaign, formally announced his bid Wednesday at a 9am news conference at the State Capitol. State of play: Gazelka joins a...
Politicsmprnews.org

GOP's Gazelka makes it official: He's running for governor

GOP state Sen. Paul Gazelka formally announced his run for governor Wednesday, saying Minnesota’s future was at a “crossroads” as he quickly took aim at DFL Gov. Tim Walz. Gazelka criticized Walz for shutting businesses and schools during the COVID-19 pandemic and faulted him for the virus outbreak in nursing...
Burnet County, TXdailytrib.com

Governor signs partisan election law

With the stroke of his pen on Tuesday, Sept. 7, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 1, which some claim secures Texas’ elections and others say limits voter access, particularly for people of color. Referred to as the Election Integrity Protection Act of 2021, the bill took a...
Politicstexasborderbusiness.com

Governor Abbott Signs Election Integrity Legislation Into Law

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today signed Senate Bill 1 into law, which will uphold the integrity of elections in Texas. The Governor held the bill signing ceremony in Tyler, where he was joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and the authors of the bill — Senator Bryan Hughes and Representative Andrew Murr.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Suing for a mask mandate

Has Minnesota’s health policy become politicized? Apparently, yes. Last year Gov. Tim Walz asked for and received approval for emergency powers that allowed him to issue rules to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections in the state. They were widespread and very impactful. Restaurants, bars and health clubs were ordered to close. People were told to work from home where possible. People were ordered to wear masks in public places, including schools. The state had all kinds of directives for spacing and sanitizing in schools, and for when schools had to go to distance learning.
Atlantic County, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Pennacchio Rebukes Democrats for Political Game that is Harming Atlantic County Families

ATLANTC CITY, NJ – New Jersey is saddled with one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation, and Atlantic County, at 11.1 percent, has the highest percentage of residents out of work. More than any other area of the state, Senator Pennacchio said, they need help from their State Senator ensuring that people get the unemployment benefits they deserve.
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Anxious staffers mute Biden's remarks: Report

Some staffers in the Biden White House would rather miss their boss speak in public than endure another gaffe, according to a new report. Anxiety about what President Joe Biden might say if he takes questions from the media drives some in the White House to mute him or turn off his public appearances altogether, Politico reported Tuesday, citing White House officials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy