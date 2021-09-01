Stop the political vengeance games
Last year the Republicans in control of the Minnesota Senate found a way to punish Gov. Tim Walz for continuing to exercise emergency powers in the fight against COVID-19. During the monthly special sessions that the governor had to call to extend the emergency powers, the Republicans started picking off the commissioners Walz had appointed, and which the Senate had taken its time on approving. After a couple of years on the job, the commissioners fell victim to the Republican wish for vengeance.www.nujournal.com
