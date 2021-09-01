Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rose McGowan Slams Oprah Winfrey: "She's As Fake As They Come"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most celebrated media journalists has come under fire over a 2003 interview. It was nearly 20 years ago that Oprah Winfrey interviewed Dolly Parton, and recently, a snippet from their chat went viral. In the clip, Oprah asks Parton about her cosmetic surgery and the exchange rubbed a few of the country star's fans the wrong way.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Mcgowan
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Own
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Texas StatePosted by
HollywoodLife

Rose McGowan Calls Alyssa Milano A ‘Moron’ In Harsh Tweet Over Texas Abortion Law

Rose McGowan slammed celebrities speaking out in solidarity against the Texas abortion law — including her former ‘Charmed’ co-star Alyssa Milano. Rose McGowan took the time to throw major shade at her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano, among other celebrities, for sharing images in support of women’s reproductive rights following the Texas abortion law that went into effect on Wednesday, September 1. The 47-year old actress tweeted a screenshot of Alyssa’s latest Instagram post of a Deadline article about more than 100 stars who have expressed outrage over the country’s most restrictive abortion legislation. “This is really going to help for sure absolutely moron achievement unlocked,” Rose tweeted on Thursday, Sept. 2.
CelebritiesPopculture

Oprah Winfrey Defended After Controversial Dolly Parton Interview Unearthed

A resurfaced 2003 interview between Oprah Winfrey and country legend Dolly Parton has sparked plenty of chatter and controversy on social media. While many of Parton's fans have viewed the interview in a negative light, slamming Winfrey online for being inappropriate and far too invasive, others have a much different outlook on the conversation, sparking some to voice their defense of the media mogul.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey’s Cozy Jumpsuit & Sock-Style Sneakers Make for the Perfect Fall Off-Duty Outfit

Oprah Winfrey just debuted the exact outfit you’ll find us wearing every day this fall. The former talk show host took to her team’s Instagram account on Wednesday night to show off her ongoing love for a solid jumpsuit. In the first picture, Winfrey posed outdoors in a zippered soft white one-piece complete with an aviator-style silhouette and front pockets. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits and jumpsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Oprah Dolly Parton Controversy Explained

Uh oh! It appears the iconic Oprah Winfrey has landed herself in boiling hot water as an old interview with "Backwoods Barbie" crooner, Dolly Parton, has resurfaced, per TMZ. While it's no secret that Winfrey remains somewhat of a national treasure, it appears the allegiance those have for Winfrey only pales in comparison to that of the hardcore Parton stans who remain fiercely protective of their country music queen. As was once written in The New York Times, much of Parton's fans' admiration for the star hinges on the notion that they have a personal relationship with her. As NYT wrote, while Parton has a larger-than-life look, "her emotional presence is accessibly authentic." Which makes fans feel connected to her. So as one can imagine, as a result of the old interview resurfacing, loyalists aren't taking too kindly to what they believe is Winfrey pressing the country icon too hard.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Rose McGowan, Elliot Page, Ashley Judd and More!

ROSE MCGOWAN DRAGS OPRAH: Rose McGowan has slammed Oprah Winfrey in a new tweet claiming she’s “as fake as they come.” The Charmed alum wrote that she's happy people are “seeing the ugly truth” about the billionaire media maven regarding her former friendship with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and accused rapist Russell Simmons.
Celebritiesjammin1057.com

Oprah’s Dolly Parton Interview Addressing Plastic Surgery Resurfaces

Clips from Oprah Winfrey’s 2003 sit-down interview with the iconic country singer Dolly Parton has resurfaced and fans are questioning Oprah’s intentions behind the very personal questions. A fan posted the first clip to the interview on Twitter Saturday. In the first video, Oprah asks Dolly how she’s able to...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Harvey Weinstein calls Angelina Jolie claims ‘brazenly untrue’

Content Warning: This article about Harvey Weinstein and Angelina Jolie discusses sexual harassment. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732. Convicted rapist...
CelebritiesCollider

Angelina Jolie Says She Turned Down 'The Aviator' Because of Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie has revealed in a new interview with The Guardian that she turned down a role in Martin Scorsese's The Aviator due to Harvey Weinstein's involvement in the project. While she didn't name the specific part she was being eyed for, you'd suspect it might have been either Katharine Hepburn or Ava Gardner, which ended up being played by Cate Blanchett in Academy Award-winning form and Kate Beckinsale respectively.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Meghan Markle And Oprah Winfrey Could Team Up For Netflix Project, Expert Says

In September 2020, The New York Times reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had inked a "megawatt deal" with Netflix in which they would create various content that would air on the platform in the future. "Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement at the time, according to Us Weekly.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Angelina Jolie Says She ‘Fought’ With Brad Pitt After He Worked With Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are arguably one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood history. Both actors have fought to strike a balance between keeping the details of their personal lives together private, and making sure they speak their truth. As details of their marriage and divorce have emerged in court and in the media, it’s led to some startling revelations -- most recently, that the pair "fought" over his decision to work with Harvey Weinstein.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is How Far Tiffany Trump Actually Got In School

Tiffany Trump lived a life that was very different compared to how her half-siblings Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. lived on the East Coast. Tiffany grew up in California, and while she did maintain ties with the rest of the Trump family in New York City, she was closer to her mother Marla Maples while growing up than anyone else.
CelebritiesPopculture

Darius Rucker's Rumored Ex Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalized After Reported Overdose

Darius Rucker's former girlfriend Kate Quigley put her loved ones at ease recently. The model and comedian was one of four individuals who OD'd from cocaine and fentanyl at a house party in the Venice section of LA. Quigley was reportedly found unconscious, per TMZ, and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her friend, fellow comedian Brian Redban, shared a screenshot of a text message between the two to his Twitter account where Quigley lets him know she's alive but not the best. Redban also posted a picture of himself with Quigley on Twitter, asking his followers to "give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny," along with a sad emoji.

Comments / 0

Community Policy