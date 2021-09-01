Joe Joyce challenged to start talks for a fight against Joseph Parker with the winner staying on course for WBO title shot
Joe Joyce's team have been challenged to start talks for a high stakes clash against Joseph Parker, with the winner staying on course for a world heavyweight title fight. Joyce is next in line to challenge for the WBO belt after Anthony Joshua defends his world titles against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0