Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Joe Joyce challenged to start talks for a fight against Joseph Parker with the winner staying on course for WBO title shot

By Richard Damerell
SkySports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Joyce's team have been challenged to start talks for a high stakes clash against Joseph Parker, with the winner staying on course for a world heavyweight title fight. Joyce is next in line to challenge for the WBO belt after Anthony Joshua defends his world titles against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Haye
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wbo#Combat#Wbo#Sky Sports Box Office#British#Sky Sports Boxing#The New Zealander
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Joseph Parker's Manager Expects Offer For Derek Chisora Rematch

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is still heading in the direction of a rematch with division veteran Derek Chisora. Parker was forced to return to New Zealand earlier this month, when members of his training camp tested positive for COVID-19 in the middle of their preparations in Las Vegas.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Hatton Could See Joe Joyce Creating Problems For Joshua, Fury

Former two division champion Ricky Hatton is backing Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce to be a big problem for heavyweight world champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Joyce's size, chin and stamina are attributes that have led him to a lot of success - with his biggest career win taking place last year when he stopped dangerous puncher Daniel Dubois.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Losing Another Former Champion To AEW?

Kevin Owens’ WWE contract expires in January 2022, Fightful Select reports. His contract was restricted around the pandemic, as it was set to expire in 2023. Owens hinted at going to AEW earlier today. The former WWE Diva, Sunny just got out of serving her sentence of just under a...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Star ‘Goes Broke’ After Dustin Poirier Fight

Dustin Poirier is currently one of the most popular fighters in all of the UFC, especially after his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264.Megan Fox also previously dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier. In spite of being one of the biggest stars in the UFC, it seems things...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Miesha Tate Drops Nate Diaz Bombshell

Miesha Tate is one of the baddest that have ever stepped even just a toe into the UFC octagon. Miesha is one of those fighters that will always be talked about. Her fights have always been a household favorite to watch and that’s a huge reason why she is one of the most appreciated and spoken about in the fighting industry. Even with all of that said, Meisha Tate feels that things in her career are too held onto by fans. Tate is ready to move forward, but the fans want a repeat of what has already been done. Jon Jones Exposed For ‘Cheating’ By UFC Star.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Threatens’ UFC Fighter At Bar?

Mike Perry, the UFC welterweight had been furious with Jake Paul on social media when the YouTuber turned boxer released footage of their sparring session before Paul’s fight with Ben Askren. Although he knew he was being filmed (and even did some filming himself), he still felt it was a low blow when Paul responded to UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier’s tweet for them to fight by calling him “light work.” Vitor Belfort Using Drug For Evander Holyfield Fight?
Combat Sportsthehighlandsun.com

Tim Tszyu set for WBO world title shot

Tim Tszyu has been mandated by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) to fight for Brian Castaño’s super welterweight world title. Tszyu’s manager Glen Jennings made the announcement on Facebook on Saturday. “Some great news this morning,” Jennings wrote on Facebook. “After weeks of hard work back and fourth with WBO,...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Is Joe Joyce Ready for the Winner of Joshua vs Usyk?

Joe Joyce believes he is ready to step up and take on the winner of the meeting between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, due to take place in September. His words came following the TKO victory over veteran heavyweight Carlos Takam on the 24th of July at the SSE Arena.
Combat SportsSporting News

WBO makes Tim Tszyu official mandatory for Brian Castano's world title

Tim Tszyu could be in line for a world title fight after the WBO made the Australian the official mandatory for its super welterweight strap currently held by Brian Castano. According to Tszyu's team, a potential bout with Castano will likely be held in February 2022, with plans for Tszyu to fight once before then, in November.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Rafael dos Anjos say Islam Makhachev fight at UFC 267 is his last chance to earn a title shot

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos say that the Islam Makhachev fight at UFC 267 is his last chance to earn a title shot. Now 36 years old, it has been five years now since dos Anjos lost the UFC lightweight title to Eddie Alvarez. However, after beating Paul Felder in his last fight to cement himself as one of the top-10 lightweights in the world, dos Anjos believes he still has something inside of him to make one more run at the UFC lightweight title, and it all starts with a win over the much-hyped Makhachev at UFC 267 in October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy