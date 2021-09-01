Fairmont Senior flashes explosive potential in dominant victory over Lewis County

WESTON — It did not take long for the Fairmont Senior High Polar Bears to get on the board Monday.

Forcing a quick three-and-out after two tackles for loss, the Polar Bears needed three plays of their own to get in the end zone. Two rushes that got Fairmont Senior their first first down of the season were bookended by a 50-yard bomb from quarterback Dom Stingo to receiver Jayden Cheriza, who ran untouched for six with just under 10 minutes to go in the first quarter.

It was the first score of many for the Polar Bears, who, after rescheduling their week one game against the Lewis County Minutemen for Monday due to COVID protocols, left Weston with a 47-to-22 victory to start off the season with a win.

Fairmont Senior spread the ball around against the Minutemen, with five different players getting involved in the scoring spree. Defensively, the Polar Bears put up a sturdy front against the run in the first half despite all the different sweeps, traps and counters their opponents threw at them— although Lewis County did get their wheels turning in the second.

Fairmont Senior led 35-to-0 at halftime, and pulled most of their starters as the first half wound down— a possible reason for their opponents’ increased offense.

Following Cheriza’s long touchdown reception, the Polar Bears got right back after the Minutemen. Eric Smith brought down Lewis County quarterback Bryant Zielinski for a sack that would extinguish the drive, and on the punt return Cheriza brought the ball back 35 yards to set the Polar Bears up near the red zone from the onset. Cheriza finished the game with two receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown while excelling on punt returns.

The short drive was headlined by junior back Germaine Lewis, who ripped off an 18-yard run to get his team to the 1-yard line, and punched it in the next play. Lewis finished with 26 yards on three carries to go along with a touchdown.

Lewis once again went three-and-out, but Fairmont Senior would ostensibly have to get back-to-back stops after a fumble on the Polar Bears’ first play was recovered by the Minutemen.

Zielinski connected with Trenton Bush for a 13-yard reception that could’ve been a spark for Lewis County, but Fairmont Senior would record two sacks in short order, one by Brayln Michael Jr. on an impressive shoestring tackle after Zielinski was flushed out of the pocket.

The Minutemen would pin Fairmont Senior deep on their punt, but that only served to give Dylan Ours more room to run. The sophomore fullback took a carry 92-yards to the crib on the Polar Bear’s first play of the drive. Ours finished with 101 yards on two carries for a tidy 50.5 yard average.

On the opening drive of the second quarter, Lewis County coughed it up themselves, recovered by Michael Jr. who nearly took it back for a touchdown.

Kayson Nealy took an end-around 15 yards for a score to put Fairmont Senior up 28-0 in short order.

Lewis County’s Drew Cayton gained the Minutemen a couple of first downs in the ensuing drives, the sophomore finished as a bright spot for his team with 95 rushing yards on 12 attempts, but Lewis could not sustain a drive.

Meanwhile the explosive plays continued for Fairmont Senior. With around 30 seconds remaining in the first half, Stingo delivered a swing pass to Germaine Lewis, who blasted through the Minutemen defense for a 70-yard touchdown reception.

With a running clock exiting halftime, the Polar Bears put in freshman Brody Whitehair at quarterback for the second half. He impressed more as the second half went along, eventually finishing with 64 yards rushing and a touchdown on a 17-yard read-option late in the third quarter.

The Minutemen put up some points of their own in the latter half of Monday’s game. Cayton recorded Lewis County’s biggest play of the day with a 38-yard run up the sideline in the third quarter on a drive that ended with a score to put them on the board.

A 20-yard touchdown pass from Zielinski to John Cullen and a 10-yard touchdown run from Cayton in garbage time put the Minutemen at 22 points for the game.

Fairmont Senior got their own late-game score when Jaden Moore took a pitch for his first carry of the game and made the most of it, going 60 yards for a touchdown. Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic described his team’s excitement to kick off their 2021 season after the postponement.

“We had to wait for a season and a weekend for this one,” Bartic said. “So we were ready to go. We’ll look at the film, some first game mistakes but all in all we’re pretty happy with the way our guys came out ready to play.”

The Polar Bears next get the Linsly Cadets next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Wheeling.

Extra Points:

The Polar Bears could’ve gotten even more big plays, especially on kick and punt returns, if not for a plethora of calls that brought back touchdowns, including big returns from Kayson Nealy and Trey Longwell.

Fairmont Senior’s Evan Dennison left the game in the first quarter after his first touch on an end-around. The senior was held out of the rest of the game, a move that Bartic described as “precautionary.” We will have to wait and see if the receiver/defensive back will be good to go for their next game against Linsly.

The second half gave several Polar Bears lower on the depth chart an opportunity to go out and get experience. Whitehair impressed on offense, while players along the front seven such as Josiah Jones and Noah Clifton — who sees more regular snaps on the offensive line — got to show their ability on defense.

The Polar Bears got the job done away from their home at East-West Stadium, something they’ll have to do plenty of this year. Fairmont Senior has only three home games this season (although their game against East Fairmont — listed as away — will be played at East-West), and will have to be road-warriors often.